ప్రమాదంలో ప్రాధమిక విద్య .. 4వేల స్కూళ్ళు మూసివేత , మూసివేత దిశగా మరో 2 వేల స్కూళ్ళు ?

English summary

Congress alleged K Chandrasekhar Rao-led TRS Government has shut down around 4,000 State Run Schools in its first term from 2014 to 2019. The National Party expressed concern over more number of schools facing closure in the 2nd term of TRS Rule.Congress Leader Randeep Singh Surjewala took to his social media handle to comment that TRS Government had shutdown 4,000 Schools in the previous term and another 2,000 to 3,000 Schools are now on the verge of closure in Telangana. He dared to say, 'Dismantling is the word for KCR - From Secretariat Buildings to Public Education!'.Mr.Surjrewala described the current situation as self-annointed King KCR's latest body blow to Telangana's Public Education.As per media reports, Anywhere between 2,000 to 3,000 Government Schools in Telangana are facing the threat of closure in the current academic year due to low enrolment rate. State Government has passed oral instructions to transfer students from schools with low enrolments to other institutions nearby. Although Government Sources deny closure of schools, The exercise of transferring students has begun already.Experts say, Closure of Govt Schools based on low enrolment isn't appreciable. It's like depriving of basic education to children of backward regions.