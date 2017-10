ఆఖరిఘడియల్లో శ్వాసపీల్చే జంతువులా జీవిస్తున్నా: భార్యకు రాసిన లేఖలో సాయిబాబా ఆవేదన

Telangana

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Wheel chair bound Prof. GN Saibaba, who was sentenced to life imprisonment by Maharashtra Court for alleged links to Maoists and for “waging war” against India, has written a letter to his wife A S Vasantha Kumari on the occasion of her birthday.Saibaba, who is languishing in Yarwada jail in Pune, after the court found him guilty of abetting Maoist activities and incarcerated him for life imprisonment under various sections of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), asks her in the letter to not stop dreaming about an egalitarian and democratic society.The letter, which was posted by Vasantha Kumari herself on her Facebook account, asks her to take a resolve to ‘face this adversity, this brutality inflicted on them, and violence perpetrated on them’.