కాంగ్రెస్ లో చేరి రేవంత్ తప్పు చేశాడు: తలసాని శ్రీనివాస్ యాదవ్

Telangana

Ramesh Babu

English summary

TRS Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav told that Revanth Reddy done a big mistake by joining in Congress party. while talking on the joining of Revanth Reddy he expressed his openion. Talasani described congress party as a ocean.. and the leaders of the congress party don't allow other leaders to grow in that party he concluded.