ఉరి శిక్షలు పడినా మారరా .. ఐదేళ్ళ చిన్నారి పై , 13 ఏళ్ళ బాలికపై మృగాళ్ళ పాశవిక దాడి

English summary

A five -year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour who took her to his home on the pretext of playing with her. this incident took place at vikarabad in telangana . and one more incident also happened in the rangareddy district . A girl who is alone at home was raped by a man . in Padmashalipuram area of ​​Mylar Devapally Police Station. A 13-year-old girl was raped by a man who noticed that there was no one in the house. Locals noticed that the beast was mutilated and handed over to the police.