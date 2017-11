రూ. 1.27 కోట్ల దోపిడీ: పట్టిచ్చిన నేను సైతం సిసిటీవీ కెమెరాలు

Telangana

A cook and his associates were arrested by the Narayanguda police on Sunday night for robbing three men from Mysore. The entire amount of Rs 1.24 crore was recovered from them. The suspects Pinjrala Srihari Yadav, 38, Pinjarala Kunal Yadav, 19, Nanalal Kumavath alias Nanu, 19, Jamakayala Parmesh, 32, and Pinjrala Kushal Yadav, 21, were identified using CCTV camera footage.