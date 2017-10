ఐలయ్యా! మా ఆడపడుచులు వస్తారు: టీజీ గట్టి కౌంటర్, కాళ్లు విరగ్గొట్టండి: మాగంటి

Telangana

Srinivas G

Posted By: Srinivas G

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

TDP MP TG Venkatesh And Maganti Babu Warned Writer Kancha Ilaiah | Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Telugu Desam Party MP TG Venkatesh and Maganti Babu warned writer Kancha Ilaiah over his samajika smugglurlu komatollu book.