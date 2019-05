టీఆర్ఎస్ లో మాజీ మంత్రులు , సీనియర్ నాయకులు సీఎం కేసీఆర్ పై అసంతృప్తితో ఉన్నారా ?

English summary

With TRS winning a majority, this time the party Chief K. Chandrasekhar Rao's confidence has gone through the roof. With almost no Opposition, the government has managed to suppress any negative propaganda against it. It is also evident in the way Telangana Chief Minister has been functioning, soon after forming the government. Apparently, after he formed the new Cabinet, former ministers who did not find a place in Telangana Cabinet have been visibly upset.Apparently, former ministers have been trying to meet Telangana Chief Minister to recommend corporation posts for their coterie of people, who they had made promises to. However, with CM not showing any interest in meeting them, they are apparently annoyed.