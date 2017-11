కోదండరాం అయితే జేపీ.. కాదంటే కేజ్రీ?

Telangana

Swetha

English summary

Telangana Joint Action Committee chairman Prof M Kodandaram is getting ready to launch a new political party in Telangana to fight the 2019 elections with a view to pull down the Telangana Rashtra Samithi from power. According to sources close to him, Kodandaram has been quietly working out a strategy for the launch of a new political party.