శ్రీవారి భక్తులకు బిగ్ షాక్: టీటీడీ కీలక నిర్ణయం: ఆ టోకెన్లు తగ్గింపు: ఆర్జిత సేవలపైనా

English summary

With the spike in Covid-19 cases across the country, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has decided to reduce the issuance of free Darshan (Sarva Darshan) tokens. The TTD is also reviewing its earlier decision to revive Arjitha Sevas from April 14 in view of the surge in Covid cases. It also issued a set of new Covid guidelines for pilgrims.