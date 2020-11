ఉండవల్లి శ్రీదేవి ఆడియో కలకలం ..ఎమ్మెల్యేగా అనర్హురాలని టీడీపీ నేత అనిత ఆగ్రహం

English summary

The controversy over YCP MLA Undavalli Sridevi has now become a hot topic in the AP. New allegations have surfaced after Tadikonda MLA Sridevi approached the police alleging that she was in danger with exiled YCP leaders. Anita wants an inquiry into the latest Sridevi audio. TDP leader Vangalapudi Anita is blaming the difference in the shares of poker clubs for the controversy. Sridevi is being disqualified as an MLA.