ప్రధానమంత్రి అవార్డ్స్ రేసులో గ్రేటర్ విశాఖ .. స్వచ్చత- ప్రజల భాగస్వామ్యంపై టాప్ 10 నగరాల పోటీ

English summary

The Prime Minister's Award 2020, organized by the Swachha Bharat Mission, Visakhapatnam, across the country, has been shortlisted. The city of Visakhapatnam, which is shining with neatness, has recently made it to the list of ten districts selected for the Prime Minister's Award. Visakhapatnam was the only district selected on behalf of the southern states. Three urban local bodies in Visakhapatnam district participated in the competition as a cluster.