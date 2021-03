విశాఖ స్టీల్ ప్లాంట్ ప్రైవేటీకరణ .. మార్చి 5న ఏపీ బంద్ కు పిలుపు ,తెలంగాణాలోనూ ఉద్యమం

English summary

The Visakhapatnam Steel Conservation Committee has called for an AP bandh on March 5. Left parties have called on all sections, including trade, commerce, educational institutions, theaters, industries and political parties, to co-operate in support of the bandh across the state. CPI Narayana clarified that they will also be concerned for the conservation of Visakhapatnam steel in Telangana. Telangana CM KCR also demanded to state his stand on the Visakhapatnam steel issue.