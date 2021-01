ఆ దేవుడి దయతో అని చెప్తే సరిపోతుందా జగన్ .. మాన్యాలపై ఉన్న శ్రద్ధ దేవుడిపై లేదా : అచ్చెన్నాయుడు ధ్వజం

English summary

The TDP has targeted the AP government and CM Jagan over attacks on a series of temples. AP TDP state president Atchannaidu is outraged over the incidents. Atchannaidu demanded that Jagan Reddy should speak on the attacks on temples and vandilise idols . Even before the Ramatirtha incident, there was now impatience with the destruction of idols in Rajahmundry and Visakhapatnam.