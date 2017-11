అమెరికా మెట్రో రైల్లో మన తెలుగమ్మాయి! ఓ పుస్తకంతో వెలుగులోకి...

Nri

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

A life story by a subway bus conductor in New York city, who happens to be the Telangana bidda (daughter of Telangana soil), is making waves in the United States. The life story, titled ‘Ants Among Elephants’ is hailed by critics as an unflinching account of caste and family in India. She is Sujatha Gidla. She hails from Kazipet, a small town in Telangana state. In her own words “caste is an accursed state in India, especially for Dalits: Your life is your caste, your caste is your life." Sujatha Gidla, who was born a so-called untouchable and now works as a conductor on the New York City Subway, has laid bare the labyrinth of caste system still existing in India.