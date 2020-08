Fact check : సోషల్ మీడియాలో ఆ ఫోటోలతో ఫేక్ ప్రచారం...

Haryana: A section of an under-construction flyover collapses in Gurugram's Sohna Road. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/XHv51O1lQH

Images showing a portion of an under construction flyover in Gurugram that collapsed on August 22,2020 is being peddled with fake claims of an accident that happened in mumbai,bengaluru,ahemdeabad