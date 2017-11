రియల్‌ రోల్‌ మోడల్‌.. ఇవాంకా ట్రంప్! మూడేళ్లు సహజీవనం, ఆపై పెళ్లి.. తండ్రికి తోడుగా పాలిటిక్స్ లోకి.

General

Ivanka Trump is an American television personality, fashion designer, author and businesswoman who is an advisor to the President of the United States, Donald Trump. She is the daughter of the president and his first wife, former model Ivana Trump. Ivana Marie Trump was born in Manhattan, New York City, and is the second child of Czech-American model Ivana Marie and Donald John Trump, who in 2017 became the 45th President of the United States. Her father has German and Scottish ancestry and her mother has Czech and Austrian ancestry. The name Ivanka is a diminutive form of Ivana. Trump's parents divorced in 1991, when she was ten years old. She has two brothers, Donald Jr. and Eric; a half-sister, Tiffany; and a half-brother, Barron.