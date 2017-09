ఎన్నికల వ్యూహం: గుజరాత్ బీజేపీలో ‘పాటిదార్ల’ పాట

Politics

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in Gujarat is planning a massive exercise to woo back members of the land-owning Patidar or Patel community ahead of Assembly elections in the state later this year. However, neither its master strategist Amit Shah nor the state’s last Patidar Chief Minister Anandiben Patel are likely to be part of this effort.