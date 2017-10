రాజకీయ భవిష్యత్తుపై సన్నిహితులతో రేవంత్ మంతనాలు

Politics

There is rumours that TDP and TRS will alliance next assembly elections. This is revealed rift in TTDP leadership. TTDP leaders also divided Two groups. TTDP president L Ramana and others leads one group, another group leads with A Revant Reddy. He has fighting with TRS leadership from the 2014. If alliance with Two parties then Revant Reddy future will in dilema.