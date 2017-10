Andhra Pradesh

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

A 4-year-old boy was kidnapped here in Bhimavaram of West Godavari District on Tuesday. Some un-known persons came to Wonder Kids School and told to School management that his father met with an accident, they want to take the boy Shyam. Management of the School handover the boy to them after they reveal many details about the boy. Later kidnappers called his parents and demanded Rs.5 Lakhs to release him.