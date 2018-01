ఈ నెలాఖరుకు ముసాయిదా బడ్జెట్...మార్చి మాసాంతానికి తుది బడ్జెట్‌: మంత్రి యనమల

Andhra Pradesh

Suvarnaraju

English summary

Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu on Saturday said that the State government was preparing the draft of the budget for the financial year 2018-19 with a plan to allocate 50% funds for social welfare. Speaking to newsmen here, Mr. Ramakrishnudu said public grievances mostly highlighted the need for housing facility and various pensions and they would also be given priority in the budget.