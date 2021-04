ఏపీలో కరోనా కట్టడికి 60 కోవిడ్ కేర్ కేంద్రాలు , తాజాగా కరోనా కేసులు, మరణాలు ఎన్నంటే !!

English summary

In the last 24 hours, 14,669 people in the state of Andhra Pradesh have been diagnosed with corona positive, according to the Department of Health. 71 people have died in the last 24 hours due to the corona epidemic. A total of 1,62,15,831 corona diagnostic tests have been conducted across the state so far and 10,69,544 have been positively diagnosed. 60 Covid Care Centers for Corona control in AP.