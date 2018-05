నాకు తెలిసిన సావిత్రి గారు...ఆ మహానటి దాతృత్వం గురించి ఓ రిటైర్డ్ బ్యాంకు మేనేజర్ జ్ఞాపకం

Andhra Pradesh

oi-Suvarnaraju

English summary

Guntur:There is talk of many events in the life of the Savithri after "Mahanati", a super hit film based on the life of her. In this context, the information about Savitri's qualities is posted on social media by many people. In that manner, a retired bank manager belongs to Guntur ditrict explained his experience in Facebook account 'wiral' what he knew about Savitri's charity.