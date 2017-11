నందిపై రచ్చ సహజమే, పోసానిది అనవసర రాద్ధంతం, చంద్రబాబు గాలికొదిలేశారు: ఆదిశేషగిరిరావు

Andhra Pradesh

Ramesh Babu

English summary

YCP Leader Adi Seshagiri Rao slams Posani Krishna Murali over his comments on Nandi Awards. While speaking to Media at Vijayawada on Wednesday Adi Seshagiri Rao said that Awards will not be given to caste wise. Unnecessarily Posani making comments on this issue he added. On the other hand he slams Nara Chandrababu Naidu also. He told that the AP Government was failed in all aspects. He also told that CM Chandrababu is passing time with Event Managements.