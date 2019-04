చంద్రబాబుకు ఎన్డీయే ద్వారాలు శాశ్వతంగా మూసేశాం .. అమిత్ షా సంచలనం

English summary

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah on Thursday dubbed Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu as the biggest opportunist in the entire country, saying he changes colours whenever it suits him.Addressing a party rally at Narsaraopet in Andhra’s Guntur district, Amit Shah said that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) joined hands with the BJP in 2014 as there was Modi wave in the country and came to power in the state.Predicting that the NDA will retain power at the Centre, Shah said this time the alliance would not open its doors for Naidu. "There are indications that he may again try to join NDA but now we have shut the doors forever."