జగన్ లేఖపై సుప్రీం అంతర్గత విచారణ..సారాంశమేంటీ: పారదర్శకత మాటేంటీ: ప్రశాంత్ భూషణ్

SC dismisses Andhra CM's Complaint Against Justice Ramana After Confidential In-House Enquiry? Nobody should know who was in the in-house inquiry; what was examined & what the report says! A sealed cover within a sealed cover! Who needs transparency? https://t.co/2CGv6hqxqG

English summary

Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan said that Nobody should know who was in the in-house inquiry. what was examined and what the report says in the row of Andhra CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Complaint to CJI against Justice NV Ramana.