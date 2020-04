కర్నూలులో ఘోరం: గర్భసంచిలో శిశువు తల.. మొండెం మాత్రం బయటికి: 80 కిలోమీటర్లు ట్రావెల్..నరకం

English summary

Doctors at the Government Maternity Hospital, Nandyal in Kurnool district cut the head of an infant during a cesarean. The doctors have come under severe criticism. It is reported that the pregnant woman Srilakshmi from Alaganuru village of Miduturu mandal was admitted to the Maternity Hospital at Nandyal in Kurnool district with labour pains. The doctors at the hospital told the woman and her relatives that c-section was a safer option as the baby’s position had changed. The woman was then administered anesthesia. According to the doctors, the lady delivered a breech baby ( when a baby is born bottom first instead of head first). This forced the doctors to severed head, hospital claimed.