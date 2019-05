ఏపీ అసెంబ్లీ .. అంతా శ్రీనివాసం .. మ్యాటర్ ఏంటంటే

English summary

There will be a lot of scenery in the forthcoming AP Assembly. If they call Srinivas 13 MLAs will the reply. There is no such large amount of Srinivas's in the assembly in the past. In contrast, the newly-formed AP Assembly has a large number of people named Srinivas. It is difficult to find out if someone calls Srinivas in the house . It will be understood if someone calls Srinivas with the surname . If they call srinivas all the 13 memebers named srinivas will get confused whether they are calling him or another one . There are 175 MLA's in the AP Assembly this year, 13 Srinivasa Rao has been united at a time .