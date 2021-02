ఆదాయం కోసం వేట మొదలెట్టిన సీఎం జగన్ .. ఎర్రచందనం , మైనింగ్ పై ఫోకస్, కీలక ఆదేశాలు

English summary

AP CM Jagan Mohan Reddy focused on ways to increase revenue in the state of Andhra Pradesh. Jagan Sarkar, who has already decided to develop roads in the state and toll tax on state roads, will now focus on mining and red sandalwood sales in the state. During a meeting with Finance Ministry officials on the ways to generate government revenue at the Thadepalli camp office, CM Jagan gave key directions to the officials to this effect.