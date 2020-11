ఏపీ సర్కార్ భూముల వేలం .. వంద కోట్లకు పైగానే .. విశాఖ, గుంటూరులలో బిడ్ లకు ఆహ్వానం..

English summary

The government is ready to auction government lands in the state of Andhra Pradesh. Guntur has already issued an announcement for the sale of government lands in Visakhapatnam cities. Proposed sites for needs such as industries and hospital were also put up for sale. As part of the Build Andhra Pradesh Mission, the AP government has prepared the sector to sell 3.32 acres in three places in Visakhapatnam and 11.51 acres in two places in Guntur.