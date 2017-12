నిరుద్యోగులకు శుభవార్త...ప్రభుత్వ ఉద్యోగాలకు వయోపరిమితి పెంపు

Andhra Pradesh

Suvarnaraju

English summary

amaravathi: Andhra pradesh Government jobs upper age limit raised to 42 from 34. The AP Government has issued a GO MS No.182, 4th December for hiking upper age limit. This govt order is in force up to 30th September 2018. It is applicable for the ensuing recruitments through APPSC and other Recruiting Agencies in AP.