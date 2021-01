ఏపీ పంచాయితీ పోరు : గ్రామ వాలంటీర్లను టార్గెట్ చేస్తూ , తెర మీదకు కొత్త డిమాండ్లు

English summary

Andhra Pradesh Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar has issued a notification for the panchayat elections in the state. With this, the election process of the first installment will start from today. With this, many demands are coming to the fore in the case of panchayat elections. The TDP appealed not only to see that the nomination process continues online but also to keep village volunteers away from the election process. Varla Ramaiah wrote that the elections should be held under the supervision of the Central Forces and under the surveillance of CCTV cameras.