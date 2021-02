ముగిసిన ఏపీ రెండో విడత పంచాయతీ ఎన్నికల పోలింగ్... మరికాసేపట్లో ఓట్ల లెక్కింపు ప్రారంభం

English summary

The second phase of polling in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday (February 13) ended peacefully. Polling was peaceful except some sporadic incidents. Polling began at 6.30am and continued until 3.30pm. Those in the queues at the last hour are being given the opportunity to vote. Polling ended at 1.30 pm in Maoist-affected agency areas. The counting of votes will begin at 4 pm.