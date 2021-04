పరిషత్ పోలింగ్‌ షురూ -భారీ భద్రత -47శాతం కేంద్రాలు సమస్యాత్మకం -కౌంటింగ్ వద్దన్న కోర్టు

English summary

Voting for mandal and zilla parishad territorial constituencies in Andhra Pradesh is under way. Polling is being held in 515 ZPTCs and 7,220 MPTCs. In the wake of the recent Maoist attack in Chattisgarh, the SEC has directed the police to be especially cautious along the Andhra Odisha Border. Special armed forces have been deployed at tribal hamlets in the Visakhapatnam district for the peaceful conduct of polls.