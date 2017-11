జగన్ పాదయాత్రకు ఏపీ పోలీసులు అనుమతి.. ఆనందంలో పార్టీ శ్రేణులు

Andhra Pradesh

Ramesh Babu

English summary

AP DGP Sambasiva Rao told that they granted permission for YCP Chief Jagan's Maha Padayatra. He also told that YCP Leaders applied for police permission and in Padayatra YCP Leaders and Cadre should follow the guidelines given by the Supreme Court. According to the guidelines YCP leades should submit their route map of Padayatra to police officials.