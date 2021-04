పరిషత్ పోరు: ఏప్రిల్ 8న పోలింగ్ -నోటిఫికేషన్ జారీ -ఆగిన చోట నుంచే ఎన్నికలు -ఎస్ఈసీ నీలం సంచలనం

English summary

Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission (ap sec) has released notification for zptc and mptc election on thrusday. polling date for the parishat elections is april 8th and the counting will be conducted on april 10th. sec has now decided to resume the election process of MPTCs and ZPTCs from the stage where it was stopped on 15.03.2020 and complete the process, sais notification. after conference with all district collectors and sps, ap sec neelam sahni made her call.