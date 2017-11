Andhra Pradesh

Suvarnaraju

English summary

Amaravathi:Andhra Pradesh Government to launch rural apartments project for faster people connectivity across the State. The Andhra Pradesh Government has taken up an ambitious project of developing a apartments grid in rural areas across the State.Other great benefits of apartment living are the social implications of the close proximity and connections one develops during their residency. Although a sense of community exists in both rural and suburban areas, the close proximity of apartment life enhances the probability of creating life long connections.