APPSC : ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ గ్రూప్-1 మెయిన్స్ ఫలితాలు విడుదల...

English summary

APPSC Group 1 Mains Result 2021: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the Group 1 Mains Result 2021 on its website. All such candidates who appeared in the APPSC Group 1 Mains Exam 2021 against the advertisement number 27/2018 can download the result through the official website of APPSC.i.e.psc.ap.gov.in.