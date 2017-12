లేదంటూనే చురక, అఖిల నుంచి భూమా నాగిరెడ్డి దాకా: పవన్ ఆసక్తికర విషయాలు

Andhra Pradesh

Srinivas G

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan has requested the bureaucrats and officials to shun the contemptuous attitude and relearn to be sensitive towards people’s feelings. Pawan said this when he met the kith and kin of the Krishna river boat victims in Ongole on Saturday and appealed to Tourism minister Akhila Priya to express concern for the victims with compassion.