టీడీపీకి భారీ షాక్.. రేవంత్ బాటలో వేం నరేందర్ రెడ్డి, రేపటికల్లా మరికొందరు!?

Andhra Pradesh

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Warangal TDP leader Vem Narendar Reddy also resigned to TTDP, according to sources by tomorrow some other leaders also will resign to TDP and follow the Revanth Reddy it seams. As Revanth is going to join in Congress in the presence of it's Vice-President Rahul Gandhi.. the remaining leaders also going to join in Congress pary. In this scenario.. AP CM Chandra Babu Naidu is taking precautionary messures towards TTDP accoridng to their party men.