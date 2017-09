వైసీపీకి షాక్: ఎమ్మెల్యే సురేష్, ఆయన భార్య విజయలక్ష్మిపై సిబిఐ కేసు

Andhra Pradesh

Narsimha

English summary

The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered a disproportionate assets case against a YSR Congress MLA from Andhra Pradesh - Dr Audimulapu Suresh and his wife - T H Vijaya Lakshmi, a 1994 batch IRS officer, for allegedly amassing illegal wealth worth more than Rs one crore between 2010 and 2016.