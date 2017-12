ఔను...మోడీ,బాబు కలసి మాట్లాడుకొని రెండేళ్లవుతోంది...మరి న్యూ ఇయర్ లోనైనా...

Andhra Pradesh

For over the Two years, Mr Naidu has not had the chance for face-to-face meeting with the Prime Minister Modi. New Year is coming in a few hours. The question of whether Modi will meet with Chandrababu is in the new year. The reason is that Prime Minister Modi will come to the establishment of Petroleum University in Visakhapatnam in January. Will Modi come to this program? will he give the chance to meet Chandrababu? Or like in Gujarat? Very interesting discussions are happening across the tdp leaders.