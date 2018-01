ఏడాదిన్నర తర్వాత 17న ప్రధానితో చంద్రబాబు భేటీ!: ఎంపీలకు మోడీ హామీ

Andhra Pradesh

Srinivas G

The much awaited talks on bifurcation-related issues between Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are likely to take place in New Delhi on January 17. The TDP MPs met Modi on Friday and appealed to him to deliver on the promises made to Andhra Pradesh at the time of bifurcation.