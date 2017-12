అదే నిదర్శనం: పవన్ కళ్యాణ్ ఆఫర్, చిరంజీవికి జనసేనలో కీలక పదవి?

Andhra Pradesh

Srinivas G

English summary

Ahead of the Assembly elections, it is believed that the two brothers may join hands for a chance to emerge victorious. There are serious speculations in the film industry about Chiranjeevi all set to take up the post of the honorary president of the Jana Sena Party, founded by his younger brother, Pawan Kalyan. Ahead of the Assembly elections, it is believed that the two brothers may join hands for a chance to emerge victorious.