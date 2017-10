జగన్ కుటుంబంలో ముసలం? ఎప్పుడూ ‘వివేకా’కే ప్రాధాన్యం.. టీడీపీ వైపు బ్రదర్స్ చూపు!?

Andhra Pradesh

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

YCP Chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is now suffering with family disputes? According to the sources.. Yes, The brothers of Former Chief Minister Late YS Rajasekhar Reddy are residing in Pulivendula. YS Vivekananda Reddy, YS Bhaskar Reddy, YS Manohar Reddy are the three brothers who are actively participate in the politics of Pulivendula constituency.