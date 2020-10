అమరావతి నాటి వైభవం .. నేటి దుస్థితి .. శంకుస్థాపన ప్రాంతంలో రాజధాని రైతుల ఆందోళన

English summary

Farmers in the Amaravati region have been protesting for 310 days as AP CM Jagan Mohan Reddy embarks on setting up three capitals.five years back Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lay the foundation for capital amaravati. The completion of five years since the foundation stone was laid in the capital Amravati JAC decided to hold protests from morning to evening at the foundation area in uddandarayuni palem .