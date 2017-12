Andhra Pradesh

Ramesh Babu

English summary

AP Deputy CM, Home Minister China Rajappa not attended the Bhumi Puja program of AP Forensic Science Lab on Thursday. Because he was humiliated by the Police Higher Officials of the state as they have sent an invitation of this program with a constable to his office. This was came into limelight when CM Chandrababu Naidu observed and enquired about Home Minister China Rajappa's absentism.