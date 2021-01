ఏపీలో కరోనా: బిగ్ రిలీఫ్ -మళ్లీ సున్నాకు మరణాలు -కొత్తగా 125 కేసులు

English summary

Andhra Pradesh reported 125 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to over 8.87 lakh, while no deaths were reported for the second consecutive day, in 24 hours ending 9 am on Friday. The state also reported 175 more recoveries, a health department bulletin said. With 42,809 tests, the total number of tests conducted stood at over 1.30 croreso far in the state.