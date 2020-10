ఏపీలో కరోనా: గుడ్ న్యూస్ - తగ్గిన వైరస్ వ్యాప్తి - మెరుగ్గా గణాంకాలు - ఆ మూడు జిల్లాలో టెన్షన్

English summary

According to the latest corona bulletin released by the Andhra Pradesh Medical Health Department, there were 5,145 new positive cases registered in the state and 31 deaths, while 6,110 people recovered from Kovid during the same period, bringing the total number of positive cases in AP to 7,44,864. So far, 6,159 people have died. . While 6,91,040 people have recovered ... there are currently 47,665 active cases.