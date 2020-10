PIL in SC Against AP CM Jagan For Removal Of His Post వ్యక్తిగత ప్రయోజనం పొందేందుకు జగన్‌ ఫిర్యాదు

English summary

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) seems to be divided over a resolution passed by its executive committee which “strongly condemned” Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy for releasing into the public domain his letter to the Chief Justice of India against apex court judge, Justice N.V. Ramana.