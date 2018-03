వైద్యుడి ఘాతుకం: పేషంట్లకు మత్తుమందు ఇచ్చి అత్యాచారాలు! వివాహిత ఫిర్యాదుతో..

Andhra Pradesh

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

A Fake doctor established a clinic in Pattikonda of Kurnool District and doing piles surgeries. While taking huge fee for his surgeries, on the other hand the alleged doctor committing rapes on female patients while doing surgery when they are in Anesthesia. Recently a woman complained about his bad activity to District Officials. When he came to knew this, he immediately closed his clinic and disappeared. On this complaint already two teams visited Pattikonda and enquired about him and his clinic activities. According to the sources, this fake doctor treating patients in the night at his residence.